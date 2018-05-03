Voters in Hyndburn are heading to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the local elections.
Eleven seats on Hyndburn council are up for grabs, with Labour and the Conservatives fielding candidates for all of the seats.
Elections will take place in Clayton-le-Moors, Huncoat, Immanuel, Milnshaw, Netherton, Overton, Peel, Rishton, Springhill, St Andrew’s and St Oswald’s wards.
Labour is defending seven seats and the Conservatives two with the remaining two previously taken by the United Kingdom Independence Party, which has no candidates standing in Hyndburn this time around.
The Greens are standing in Overton in Great Harwood, while five independent candidates will be contesting the ballots held in Huncoat, Clayton-le-Moors, Milnshaw, St Oswald’s and Peel.
Eligible voters will be able to vote for their preferred ward councillor between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 3.
See our website on Friday and next week’s paper for full election coverage.
PD Polling Stations:
Clayton-le-Moors
LA 37 / LA Arthur Wilson Centre, Pickup Street, Clayton le Moors, BB5 5NS
LB 38 / LB Mercer House, Mercer Park, Clayton-Le-Moors, BB5 5HT
Huncoat
AA 1 / AA Huncoat Primary School, Lynwood Road, Huncoat, Accrington, BB5 6LR
AB 2 / AB St Augustines Church, Bolton Avenue, Huncoat, BB5 6HY
AC 3 / AC Peel Park Primary School, Mobile Unit, Alice Street, Accrington, BB5 6QR
Immanuel
JA 29 / JA St Paul’s Church, Catlow Hall Street, Oswaldtwistle
JB 30 / JB Union Road Community Church, Oswaldtwistle
JC 31 / JC Holy Trinity Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3PH
JD 32 / JD Green Haworth School, School House Lane, Green Haworth, Accrington, BB5 3SQ
Milnshaw
GA 20 / GA St. Joseph’s Church Hall, Belgarth Road, Accrington, BB5 6BA
GB 21 / GB The Pavilion, Highams Playing Fields, Thorneyholme Road, Accrington
GC 15 / ED, GC Lupin Road Community, Centre, Lupin Road, Accrington, BB5 4BX
Netherton
YA 47 / YA St John’s CE Primary School, Vicar Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7ES
YB 48 / YB Library, Queen Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7AL
Overton
XA 42 / XA Trinity URC & Methodist Church, Entrance Off King Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7JN
XA 43 / XA Trinity URC & Methodist Church, Entrance Off King Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7JN
XB 44 / XB Bank Mill House, Church Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7NF
XB 45 / XB Bank Mill House, Church Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7NF
XC 46 / XC Mobile Unit, Waverledge Estate, Wordsworth Drive, Great Harwood, BB6 7LD
Peel
BA 4 / BA St Johns Church Vestry, Addison Street, Accrington, BB5 6AG
BB 5 / BB Cambridge Street, Methodist Church, Accrington, BB5 6EH
BC 6 / BC Lancashire ACF, Accrington Detachment, Washington Street, Accrington, BB5 6PH
Rishton
MA 39 / MA Rishton Bowling Club, Parker Street, Rishton, BB1 4NT
MB 40 / MB St Peter & St Paul’s, Parish Hall, Blackburn Road, Rishton, BB1 4BZ
MC 41 / MC St Charles’ Weekday Chapel, St Charles’ Road, Rishton, BB1 4HR
Spring Hill
FA 16 / FA Community Centre, 31 Fairfield Street, Accrington, BB5 0LD
FB 17 / FB Community Centre, 33 Moorhouse Avenue, Accrington, BB5 0JG
FC 18 / FC Mount Carmel R.C School, Wordsworth Road, Accrington, BB5 0LU
FD 19 / FD Scaitcliffe Community, Centre, Fountain Street, Accrington, BB5 0QX
St Andrew’s
IA 26 / IA Civic Arts Centre, Lord Street, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, BB5 3HZ
IB 27 / IB Moor End School, The Sunshine Room, White Ash Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3JG
IC 28 / IC Community Centre, Byron Close, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4RA
St Oswald’s
KA 33 / KA Belthorn Primary School, Belthorn Road, Belthorn, BB1 2PE
KB 34 / KB Cabin End Hotel, Windsor Road, Knuzden, Blackburn, BB1 2DQ
KC 35 / KC All Saints Church Hall, Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4QA
KC2 31 / KC2 Holy Trinity Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3PH
KD 36 / KD West End Community Centre, Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4LZ