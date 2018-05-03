Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voters in Hyndburn are heading to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the local elections.

Eleven seats on Hyndburn council are up for grabs, with Labour and the Conservatives fielding candidates for all of the seats.

Elections will take place in Clayton-le-Moors, Huncoat, Immanuel, Milnshaw, Netherton, Overton, Peel, Rishton, Springhill, St Andrew’s and St Oswald’s wards.

Labour is defending seven seats and the Conservatives two with the remaining two previously taken by the United Kingdom Independence Party, which has no candidates standing in Hyndburn this time around.

The Greens are standing in Overton in Great Harwood, while five independent candidates will be contesting the ballots held in Huncoat, Clayton-le-Moors, Milnshaw, St Oswald’s and Peel.

Eligible voters will be able to vote for their preferred ward councillor between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 3.

See our website on Friday and next week’s paper for full election coverage.

PD Polling Stations:

Clayton-le-Moors

LA 37 / LA Arthur Wilson Centre, Pickup Street, Clayton le Moors, BB5 5NS

LB 38 / LB Mercer House, Mercer Park, Clayton-Le-Moors, BB5 5HT

Huncoat

AA 1 / AA Huncoat Primary School, Lynwood Road, Huncoat, Accrington, BB5 6LR

AB 2 / AB St Augustines Church, Bolton Avenue, Huncoat, BB5 6HY

AC 3 / AC Peel Park Primary School, Mobile Unit, Alice Street, Accrington, BB5 6QR

Immanuel

JA 29 / JA St Paul’s Church, Catlow Hall Street, Oswaldtwistle

JB 30 / JB Union Road Community Church, Oswaldtwistle

JC 31 / JC Holy Trinity Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3PH

JD 32 / JD Green Haworth School, School House Lane, Green Haworth, Accrington, BB5 3SQ

Milnshaw

GA 20 / GA St. Joseph’s Church Hall, Belgarth Road, Accrington, BB5 6BA

GB 21 / GB The Pavilion, Highams Playing Fields, Thorneyholme Road, Accrington

GC 15 / ED, GC Lupin Road Community, Centre, Lupin Road, Accrington, BB5 4BX

Netherton

YA 47 / YA St John’s CE Primary School, Vicar Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7ES

YB 48 / YB Library, Queen Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7AL

Overton

XA 42 / XA Trinity URC & Methodist Church, Entrance Off King Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7JN

XA 43 / XA Trinity URC & Methodist Church, Entrance Off King Street, Great Harwood, BB6 7JN

XB 44 / XB Bank Mill House, Church Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7NF

XB 45 / XB Bank Mill House, Church Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn, BB6 7NF

XC 46 / XC Mobile Unit, Waverledge Estate, Wordsworth Drive, Great Harwood, BB6 7LD

Peel

BA 4 / BA St Johns Church Vestry, Addison Street, Accrington, BB5 6AG

BB 5 / BB Cambridge Street, Methodist Church, Accrington, BB5 6EH

BC 6 / BC Lancashire ACF, Accrington Detachment, Washington Street, Accrington, BB5 6PH

Rishton

MA 39 / MA Rishton Bowling Club, Parker Street, Rishton, BB1 4NT

MB 40 / MB St Peter & St Paul’s, Parish Hall, Blackburn Road, Rishton, BB1 4BZ

MC 41 / MC St Charles’ Weekday Chapel, St Charles’ Road, Rishton, BB1 4HR

Spring Hill

FA 16 / FA Community Centre, 31 Fairfield Street, Accrington, BB5 0LD

FB 17 / FB Community Centre, 33 Moorhouse Avenue, Accrington, BB5 0JG

FC 18 / FC Mount Carmel R.C School, Wordsworth Road, Accrington, BB5 0LU

FD 19 / FD Scaitcliffe Community, Centre, Fountain Street, Accrington, BB5 0QX

St Andrew’s

IA 26 / IA Civic Arts Centre, Lord Street, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, BB5 3HZ

IB 27 / IB Moor End School, The Sunshine Room, White Ash Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3JG

IC 28 / IC Community Centre, Byron Close, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4RA

St Oswald’s

KA 33 / KA Belthorn Primary School, Belthorn Road, Belthorn, BB1 2PE

KB 34 / KB Cabin End Hotel, Windsor Road, Knuzden, Blackburn, BB1 2DQ

KC 35 / KC All Saints Church Hall, Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4QA

KC2 31 / KC2 Holy Trinity Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3PH

KD 36 / KD West End Community Centre, Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 4LZ