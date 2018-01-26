Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

John Michael Elliott, 30, of Dowry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without a licence. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Mohammed Akhtar, 50, of Hartmann Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman when she did not consent. He was given an 18-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month exclusion order, ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Darren Cottrell, 40, of Pullman Street, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Accrington, driving without a licence and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day programme requirement, a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 42 months, reduced by 42 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Gareth Hayhurst, 36, of Banbury Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paul Alan Rowley, 43, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £70 costs.

Kyle Patrick Martin McMurrough, 31, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour. He was fined £216 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

R&S Performance Ltd, based on Manchester Road, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. They were fined £726 and ordered to pay £250 costs.

Frederick Jason Sagar, 46, of Avenue Parade, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting and one count of stealing bank cards. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months with a supervision requirement, an eight-week curfew requirement, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £120 compensation.

Mary Louise Smith, 41, of Meadow Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Susan Smith, 39, of Milton Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child who failed to attend school regularly. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Hugh Connor McKechnie, 21, of Craven Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a train without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation and £150 costs.

Adrian Nigel Prestage, 46, of Lancaster Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £260 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Kirk Whittam, 39, of St Cecelia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £25 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Dean Robert Smethurst, 45, of Richmond Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £51 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Tanveer Ahmed, 41, of Highbrake House, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a requirement imposed under the Environmental Protection Act. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £285 costs.

Sinead Hughes, 41, of Gladstone Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in her absence of dropping a cigarette. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.