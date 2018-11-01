Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

  • Neil Morton, 47, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for six weeks.
  • Aleric George McKee, 24, of Oswald Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting and one count each of burglary and receiving stolen goods while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.
  • Lee Paul Brown, 42, of Water Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £184 compensation.
  • Alice Moorhead, 23, of Hesketh Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following her release from prison. She was given a 28-day supervision default order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.
  • Mark Anthony Corbett, 32, of Princess Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours unpaid work.
  • Saul Kristian Tootle, 24, of Waterloo Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 30 hours unpaid work.
  • Stephen Jackson, 26, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £205 costs.
  • Charles Ray, 18, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was fined £80.
  • Zahid Shafiq, 27, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Oswaldtwistle while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for four weeks, ordered to pay £100 compensation and given a 12-month restraining order.
  • Elliot Donlon, 25, of Avenue Parade, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £135, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
  • Richard John Martin O’Brien, 34, of Wesley Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.
  • Mark Andrew Fisher, 31, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation.
  • Brandon Leatherd, 19, of Sharples Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a new 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Aaron Paul Anthony Cooper, 37, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
  • Stephen Lee Meakin, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £95.99 compensation.
  • Coverney Ormerod, 21, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
  • Kurt Riley, 32, of Dryden Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
  • Andrew Martin, 43, of c/o Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £100.
  • Mohammed Nazir, 23, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drugs. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • David Maurice Kendall, 29, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given an 18-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 30-day programme requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 50 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Yves Haworth Tempels, 44, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of being drunk and disorderly at Royal Blackburn Hospital. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Ashley David-Lyn Jepson, 35, of Queen Street, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop after an accident in Clayton-le-Moors. He was given a two-month community order with a curfew requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

  • Habib Mahmood, 24, of Garbett Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to having an axe in a public place without lawful authority. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.