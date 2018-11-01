Neil Morton, 47, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for six weeks.
Aleric George McKee, 24, of Oswald Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting and one count each of burglary and receiving stolen goods while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.
Lee Paul Brown, 42, of Water Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £184 compensation.
Alice Moorhead, 23, of Hesketh Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following her release from prison. She was given a 28-day supervision default order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.
Mark Anthony Corbett, 32, of Princess Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours unpaid work.
Saul Kristian Tootle, 24, of Waterloo Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 30 hours unpaid work.
Stephen Jackson, 26, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £205 costs.
Charles Ray, 18, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was fined £80.
Zahid Shafiq, 27, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Oswaldtwistle while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for four weeks, ordered to pay £100 compensation and given a 12-month restraining order.
Elliot Donlon, 25, of Avenue Parade, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £135, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Richard John Martin O’Brien, 34, of Wesley Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.
Mark Andrew Fisher, 31, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Brandon Leatherd, 19, of Sharples Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a new 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Aaron Paul Anthony Cooper, 37, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
Stephen Lee Meakin, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £95.99 compensation.
Coverney Ormerod, 21, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Kurt Riley, 32, of Dryden Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Andrew Martin, 43, of c/o Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £100.
Mohammed Nazir, 23, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drugs. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
David Maurice Kendall, 29, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given an 18-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 30-day programme requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 50 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Yves Haworth Tempels, 44, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of being drunk and disorderly at Royal Blackburn Hospital. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Ashley David-Lyn Jepson, 35, of Queen Street, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop after an accident in Clayton-le-Moors. He was given a two-month community order with a curfew requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
Habib Mahmood, 24, of Garbett Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to having an axe in a public place without lawful authority. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.