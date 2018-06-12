Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Matthew Allan Hefford, 31, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to having a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and while subject to a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Adeel Ashraf, 32, of Monk Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Jake Lee Frankland, 23, of Walter Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order.

John Carroll, 39, of Dowry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £20.

Colin Francis Roy Ellison, 33, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Mohammad Shazad Khan, 37, of Countess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given an 18-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, fined £30 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paul Graeme Knighton, 41, of Masefield Close, Great Harwood, was found guilty of criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with an eight-week curfew requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Avaise Ali, 31, of School Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty of speeding. He was fined £170, ordered to pay £450 costs and given three points on his licence.