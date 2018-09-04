Load mobile navigation
8,000 people flock to Accrington carnival weekend

  1. An Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist performs in front of Accrington Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman1 of 29
  2. Soap Box Derby at Accrington and Rossendale College . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman2 of 29
  3. Soap Box Derby at Accrington and Rossendale College . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman3 of 29
  4. Soap Box Derby at Accrington and Rossendale College . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman4 of 29
  5. Soap Box Derby at Accrington and Rossendale College . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman5 of 29
  6. Soap Box Derby at Accrington and Rossendale College . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman6 of 29
  7. Mr Whippy KASH AKHTAR dancing to an Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist in front of the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman7 of 29
  8. Couple PAUL SAHU and BALLARI GHOSH enjoy the sunshine in the Town Square . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman8 of 29
  9. JOSEPH JARRATT (four from Accrington) eating an ice cream in the newly refurbished Town Square . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman9 of 29
  10. JOSEPH JARRATT (four from Accrington) eating an ice cream in the newly refurbished Town Square . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman10 of 29
  11. ALIYAN CHAUDHARY (14 months, from Accrington) with a bust of Queen Elizabeth II , in the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman11 of 29
  12. Sock wrestling finalist ELIJAH SAXTON (six) . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman12 of 29
  13. Sock wrestling finalist ELIJAH SAXTON (six) . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman13 of 29
  14. DYLAN HANSON (two) and SCARLETT HANSON (five) in the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman14 of 29
  15. GEORGE AUSTIN (two from Great Harwood) on a slide in a play area in the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman15 of 29
  16. Children watch a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed interactive performance , in the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman16 of 29
  17. Children watch a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed interactive performance , in the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman17 of 29
  18. ESHAN IMRAN (seven) ALISHA IMRAN (five) and SAFINA SADDIQ (ten) from Accrington . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman18 of 29
  19. ESHAN IMRAN (seven) ALISHA IMRAN (five) and SAFINA SADDIQ (ten) from Accrington are joined by Umpa Lumpas . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman19 of 29
  20. CLARK BEESTON (two from Baxenden) behind the wheel of a vintage police land rover and retired Motorway Inspector GEOFF TAYLOR (67) , whose vehicle it was when he served with GMP . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman20 of 29
  21. CLARK BEESTON (two from Baxenden) behind the wheel of a vintage police land rover . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman21 of 29
  22. Umpa Lumpas join an Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist in front of the Town Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman22 of 29
  23. Applause for Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist in front of the Market Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman23 of 29
  24. Applause for Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist in front of the Market Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman24 of 29
  25. People enjoy the sunshine in the Town Square in front of the Market Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman25 of 29
  26. People enjoy the sunshine in the Town Square . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman26 of 29
  27. An Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist performs in front of Accrington Market Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman27 of 29
  28. An Errol Brown / Hot Chocolate tribute artist performs in front of Accrington Market Hall . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman28 of 29
  29. HARRISON BARNARD (one) and his Aunt JEMMA BOLTON (22) dance to a Hot Chocolate tribute artist . Festivals take place in Accrington Town Centre as the newly refurbished Town Square reopens . Photo credit : Joel Goodman29 of 29
Accrington and Rossendale CollegePICTURES: 8,000 people flock to Accrington carnival weekendVisitors enjoyed a Chocolate Festival, Soapbox Challenge and Rally Challenge
