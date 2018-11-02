Load mobile navigation
Great Harwood and Baxenden life in bygone days

Our Time Trip feature drops in on 2007

  1. Karen Westwell, Maureen Westwell, Christable Cary and Robert Westwell venture out on a walk as part of St John's walking group, Baxenden1 of 4
  2. Great Harwood Primary School who have won the Hyndburn and district netball league for the first time ever and the knockout cup for only the second time. Rebecca Blackburn, Rachel Blackburn, Lauren Westwell, River Lawless, Amber Biggins, Maria Tariq, Hayleigh Duffy, Nicole Carver and Chelsea Adamson2 of 4
  3. Baxenden Golf Club Captains day. Norman Wheeldon, Barry DeMaine(capt) Peter Clegg & Tony Bailey3 of 4
  4. Eleven years old Ebony Hatton and Ellie Scranage aged twelve at the scout centenary celebrations held at Bowley, Great Harwood.4 of 4
Great Harwood and Baxenden life in bygone daysOur Time Trip feature drops in on 2007
