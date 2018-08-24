Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Great Harwood celebrates Charter Fair

  • Share
  1. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.1 of 13
  2. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.2 of 13
  3. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.3 of 13
  4. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.4 of 13
  5. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.5 of 13
  6. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.6 of 13
  7. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.7 of 13
  8. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.8 of 13
  9. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.9 of 13
  10. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.10 of 13
  11. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.11 of 13
  12. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.12 of 13
  13. Great Harwood Charter Fair 2018. Pictures by Peter Riding.13 of 13
More On
Local NewsRECAP: Hundreds of high school students receive their GCSE resultsFollow our updates from schools across the borough           
FacebookConcerns raised about operator in charge of Hyndburn council's littering crackdownCampaign groups have been set up criticising Kingdom Services in Wales and Liverpool
AccringtonPolice sting catches dedicated community volunteer who thought he was talking to 13-year-old girlKamran Mahmood, from Accrington, engaged with web sex chat with an officer posing as a child
Burnley Crown CourtThe pervert who wanted a court to allow him to travel to a country with a lower age of consentJason Leonard was asked by police what age is too young for sexual activity - he replied ‘if a child is old enough to talk it’s old enough to have sex’
Norden High SchoolSchoolboy found dead in bedroomTRIBUTES have been paid to a "happy and sweet-natured" schoolboy who was found hanged in the bedroom of his home.
Huncoat'Professional' thieves steal vehicles worth £50k as boy slept upstairsCarl Bridge was in Spain with partner and two children but his stepson was at home in bed as thieves struck
NewsPICTURES: Rain fails to dampen festive spirit as Great Harwood celebrates Charter FairMore than 1,000 people packed into the town and enjoyed a 'magnificent' parade
Great HarwoodGreat Harwood celebrates Charter Fair
FacebookConcerns raised about operator in charge of Hyndburn council's littering crackdownCampaign groups have been set up criticising Kingdom Services in Wales and Liverpool
Church'Devastating' blow to brave young cancer patient Charlie ProcterCharlie's parents say treatment will now cost $1.1 million and have ceased all fundraising
Local NewsRECAP: Hundreds of high school students receive their GCSE resultsFollow our updates from schools across the borough           
FacebookConcerns raised about operator in charge of Hyndburn council's littering crackdownCampaign groups have been set up criticising Kingdom Services in Wales and Liverpool
AccringtonPolice sting catches dedicated community volunteer who thought he was talking to 13-year-old girlKamran Mahmood, from Accrington, engaged with web sex chat with an officer posing as a child
Burnley Crown CourtThe pervert who wanted a court to allow him to travel to a country with a lower age of consentJason Leonard was asked by police what age is too young for sexual activity - he replied ‘if a child is old enough to talk it’s old enough to have sex’
Norden High SchoolSchoolboy found dead in bedroomTRIBUTES have been paid to a "happy and sweet-natured" schoolboy who was found hanged in the bedroom of his home.
Huncoat'Professional' thieves steal vehicles worth £50k as boy slept upstairsCarl Bridge was in Spain with partner and two children but his stepson was at home in bed as thieves struck
NewsPICTURES: Rain fails to dampen festive spirit as Great Harwood celebrates Charter FairMore than 1,000 people packed into the town and enjoyed a 'magnificent' parade
Great HarwoodGreat Harwood celebrates Charter Fair
FacebookConcerns raised about operator in charge of Hyndburn council's littering crackdownCampaign groups have been set up criticising Kingdom Services in Wales and Liverpool
Church'Devastating' blow to brave young cancer patient Charlie ProcterCharlie's parents say treatment will now cost $1.1 million and have ceased all fundraising
Top Stories
Local NewsLIVE: Hundreds of high school students receive their GCSE resultsHyndburn students woke up to find out if the months of hard work, revision and exams had paid off as they made their way to schools in the borough to pick up those all important brown envelopes. Teenagers face an anxious day today as they finally get to open their GCSE results. After months and years of hard work, youngsters will find out whether or not they got the grades they wanted.
NewsPICTURES: Rain fails to dampen festive spirit as Great Harwood celebrates Charter FairMore than 1,000 people packed into the town and enjoyed a 'magnificent' parade
Church'Devastating' blow to brave young cancer patient Charlie Procter
Charlie's parents say treatment will now cost $1.1 million and have ceased all fundraising
FacebookConcerns raised about operator in charge of Hyndburn council's littering crackdownCampaign groups have been set up criticising Kingdom Services in Wales and Liverpool
Burnley Crown CourtThe pervert who wanted a court to allow him to travel to a country with a lower age of consentJason Leonard was asked by police what age is too young for sexual activity - he replied ‘if a child is old enough to talk it’s old enough to have sex’
Burnley Crown CourtJAILED: Knifeman who robbed alcoholic man on secluded path given 11-year sentence
David Hindson, from Accrington, has been classed as a 'dangerous offender'
Accrington‘European cafe culture’ plan aims to bring buzz back to Accrington town centre
Street food and markets are being planned for the new £2m town hall square
AccringtonPolice chief defends officer over video showing 14-year-old girl being struck in face during arrestThe officer appears to hit the teenager using an open palm in the footage. Police chiefs say the officer used 'reasonable force'
OswaldtwistleCharity set up in memory of Lauren Johnson appealing for raffle prize donationsA Sunflower Ball will be held in memory of the 17-year-old from Oswaldtwistle
Accrington libraryHyndburn libraries are offering a wide range of free activities over the summer
Events are taking place at Accrington, Great Harwood, Oswaldtwistle and Rishton libraries
AccringtonTributes to former Hyndburn Mayor Jessie Hall MBE after death at 98
Jessie, of Great Harwood, worked tirelessly in education and for her community
Accrington Stanley FCBilly Kee's Stanley shirt finds unlikely new home across Atlantic
It's part of a link up between an Accrington firm and a 'punk' football team in Delaware