PICTURES: 15,000 people line streets for fun-packed Oswaldtwistle Carnival

Warm, sunny weather helped make the parade and fun day a huge success

  1. 1 of 14
  2. Oswaldtwistle Carnival. Brandon Wilde gets a tour of a WW1 army pistol from Major Alan Taberner from the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps.2 of 14
  3. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.3 of 14
  4. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.4 of 14
  5. Oswaldtwistle Carnival. Carnival Queen Alisha Marsh and Princess Poppy Fox.5 of 14
  6. Oswaldtwistle Carnival. Mia and Hallie Pollard aren't scared of the Scare Kingdom characters.6 of 14
  7. Oswaldtwistle Carnival. The Thwaites Drey.7 of 14
  8. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.8 of 14
  9. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.9 of 14
  10. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.10 of 14
  11. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.11 of 14
  12. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.12 of 14
  13. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.13 of 14
  14. Oswaldtwistle Carnival.14 of 14
