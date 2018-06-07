Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

PICTURES: Bumble and pupils celebrate Accrington Cricket Club sponsorship deal

  • Share
  1. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.1 of 20
  2. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop. Peel Park year 3 school children and St Mary Magdelenes year 5 school children with David Lloyd, teachers and Pilkington buses after arriving at Accrington Cricket Club.2 of 20
  3. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.3 of 20
  4. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.4 of 20
  5. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.5 of 20
  6. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.6 of 20
  7. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.7 of 20
  8. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.8 of 20
  9. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.9 of 20
  10. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.10 of 20
  11. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.11 of 20
  12. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.12 of 20
  13. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.13 of 20
  14. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop. L-R: Jamie Allen, Miles Parkinson, David Lloyd, Steven Chippendale, Rod Kenyon (Chairman of Accrington Cricket Club).14 of 20
  15. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.15 of 20
  16. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.16 of 20
  17. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.17 of 20
  18. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop.18 of 20
  19. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop. David Lloyd showing Steven and Allen pictures from the previous night when he was with The Rolling Stones.19 of 20
  20. Accrington Cricket Club agrees new three-year sponsorship deal with Property Shop. Keiren Grimshaw, James Hayhurst, Janith Liyanage first team players for Accrington Cricket20 of 20
More On
Top Stories
Great HarwoodTributes to cyclist Robert Worden after fatal collisionMr Worden, 53, from Great Harwood, died after a collision with a minibus in Whitebirk
AccringtonDon't panic: Bosses reassure residents over 'confusing' new £1.15m bins regime
Tens of thousands of new wheelie bins are being delivered to Hyndburn homes
Accrington and Rossendale CollegePICTURES: Bumble and pupils celebrate Accrington Cricket Club sponsorship dealThe Thorneyholme Road ground has been renamed the 'Property Shop Arena’
AccringtonAdventure City celebrates 1st birthday with special party
The children's soft play area opened at Hyndburn Leisure Centre 12 months ago
HyndburnCCTV appeal launched after theft from vehicle in Accrington
Hyndburn Police have released pictures of two men they want to speak to
Globe CentreHousing association jobs boost for Accrington town centre
Onward Homes will be bringing around 40 full-time jobs to the town
Great HarwoodFive arrests after police swoop on TH Smith siteA large-scale operation was held at the Great Harwood site on June 4
AccringtonAccrington girl, 3, battling rare cancer which affects one in 10 million children
Chloe Mullan's family are fundraising to give her a deserved holiday
AccringtonPICTURES: Record crowds savour Accrington Food and Drink Festival 2018
More than 14,000 people packed into the town centre
AccringtonNorthern Rail adopts emergency timetable - but cancellations continue
Hyndburn's MP and councillors have written to the Transport Minister over ongoing disruption
Hyndburn CouncilBaxenden playground works approved - but objectors accused of 'nimbyism'Councillors said the new play equipment will improve children's health
HyndburnCCTV appeal in connection with fraud incidentHyndburn Police want to speak to two men