Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

PICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and Renwick

Haworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards

  • Share
  1. Creative business L-R: Neil Floyd, Nikki Holbrook1 of 16
  2. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Beacon award L to R: Andrew Mclaughlan, Steve Dicken, Claire Briggs, Tony Brennand, Michael Wright, Mick Buckley2 of 16
  3. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Apprenticeship. L-R: Charlotte Scheffmann, Ammaar Ahmed, Jenny Dixon3 of 16
  4. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. B2B L-R: Alexis Valentine, Paul Towler4 of 16
  5. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Large business L to R Paul Spencer, Clare Mahmood, Arif Hussain, Josh Bibby5 of 16
  6. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. New Business L-R: Clare Mahood, Andrew Gabriel6 of 16
  7. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Tourism award L-R: Margaret Porter, Gillian Berry, Philip Woodford, Yvonne Robins, Alison Iddon, Nicola Blackledge7 of 16
  8. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Sole trader. Left to right: Amelia King, Liz Pollard8 of 16
  9. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Small business L-R: Kelly Groves, Gareth Lindsay9 of 16
  10. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Independent retailer l to r Dawn Blake, Miranda Barker, Andrew Grierson, Jacqueline Grierson10 of 16
  11. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Food business L to R Joanne Warden, Patrick Swanney, Ian Kay, Robin Kay, Louise Spencer11 of 16
  12. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Customer friendly business L to R: Josh Dodding, Peter Street, Craig Dodding12 of 16
  13. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Microbusiness L-R: Tony Dobson, Adele Ainsworth, Carla Ainsworth13 of 16
  14. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Made in Hyndburn L-R: Joe Mugan, Kelly Groves, Tim Perkins14 of 16
  15. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Not for Profit L to R: David Keeley, Sarah Hunt, Lee Walsh, Martin Fearon, David Burgess, Shahed Mahmood, Robert Houseman15 of 16
  16. Hyndburn Business Awards 2018. Tourism L-R: Margaret Porter, Gillian Berry, Philip Woodford, Yvonne Robins, Alison Iddon, Nicola Blackledge16 of 16
AccringtonPICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and RenwickHaworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards
Accrington'Despicable' theft of charity boxes from Clayton-le-Moors pubFour boxes were stolen from the Old England Forever
OswaldtwistleWarning after elderly Hyndburn man conned out of thousands of poundsPolice said the con involved a man pretending to be from the Fraud Squad
Royal MailStaff evacuated from Accrington sorting office after roof collapseServices at the Infant Street building were suspended
Local NewsPICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and RenwickHaworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards
AccringtonHeadteacher 'very disappointed' after school told to improve by OfstedInspectors said St Peter's CE primary in Accrington 'requires improvement'
Hyndburn CouncilAllotment holders facing 25 per cent fee hike over three yearsHyndburn council is facing a £7,000 budget shortfall
FacebookLooking back at Baxenden and Altham in 2004This week's regular Time Trip feature showcases a selection of pictures
Local NewsLooking back at Baxenden and Altham in 2004
AccringtonCampaigners in emotional farewell to Accrington walk-in centreThey have vowed to fight for remaining services at the hospital
AccringtonPICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and RenwickHaworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards
Accrington'Despicable' theft of charity boxes from Clayton-le-Moors pubFour boxes were stolen from the Old England Forever
OswaldtwistleWarning after elderly Hyndburn man conned out of thousands of poundsPolice said the con involved a man pretending to be from the Fraud Squad
Royal MailStaff evacuated from Accrington sorting office after roof collapseServices at the Infant Street building were suspended
Local NewsPICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and RenwickHaworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards
AccringtonHeadteacher 'very disappointed' after school told to improve by OfstedInspectors said St Peter's CE primary in Accrington 'requires improvement'
Hyndburn CouncilAllotment holders facing 25 per cent fee hike over three yearsHyndburn council is facing a £7,000 budget shortfall
FacebookLooking back at Baxenden and Altham in 2004This week's regular Time Trip feature showcases a selection of pictures
Local NewsLooking back at Baxenden and Altham in 2004
AccringtonCampaigners in emotional farewell to Accrington walk-in centreThey have vowed to fight for remaining services at the hospital
Top Stories
Accrington'Despicable' theft of charity boxes from Clayton-le-Moors pubFour boxes were stolen from the Old England Forever
AccringtonPICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and Renwick
Haworth Art Gallery, Accrington Stanley Community Trust and CMAC group are also celebrating awards
AccringtonHeadteacher 'very disappointed' after school told to improve by Ofsted
Inspectors said St Peter's CE primary in Accrington 'requires improvement'
OswaldtwistlePromise of a procession to remember as Oswaldtwistle Carnival returns
The parade will feature 3,000 people and includes a celebration of 'Hyndburn's amazing women'
AccringtonCampaigners in emotional farewell to Accrington walk-in centre
They have vowed to fight for remaining services at the hospital
OswaldtwistleWarning after elderly Hyndburn man conned out of thousands of pounds
Police said the con involved a man pretending to be from the Fraud Squad
Royal MailStaff evacuated from Accrington sorting office after roof collapseServices at the Infant Street building were suspended
Hyndburn CouncilAllotment holders facing 25 per cent fee hike over three years
Hyndburn council is facing a £7,000 budget shortfall
Hyndburn CouncilFootball team's home ground plans take a step forwardWork is about to start to develop Rishton United's pitches
AsdaPolice CCTV appeal after Accrington theftsPolice have released images of three men they wish to speak to
FacebookHyndburn Police appeal to locate Timothy BolchoverHe is wanted by police after failing to appear in court
AccringtonAccrington town square 'flood' was a one-off - council leader
Heavy rainfall at the weekend failed to drain properly from the £2m square