Yasmin Jade Keal, 23, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and driving without a licence and insurance. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs, £300 compensation and given six points on her driving licence.
Shane Trafford Taylor-Waters, 38, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was fined £40.
Vikki Newham, 34, of Moss Hall Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £215, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Robert Rocky Gregg, 35, of Holgate Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £357, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Kyle Waddicor, 31, of Dalton Close, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.
Leanne Ridings, 28, of Edge Lane Road, Oldham, was found guilty in her absence of being drunk and disorderly in Great Harwood. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Sohail Arif, 19, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty, possessing cannabis and having a knife at Accrington Railway Station. He was committed to detention for a 12-week term, suspended for 12 months, with a 36-hour attendance centre requirement.
Benjamin Philip Cronshaw, 21, of Edward Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs.
Dean Alex Evans, 23, of Worcester Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given an absolute discharge.
Craig Fielding Waddington, 31, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order, a 12-month restraining order and costs of £85.
Matthew James Peter Saunders, 37, of Woodside Road, Accrington, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
Farakh Khalid, 30, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Martin Daniel Golden, 29, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. He was fined £318 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Glynn Derek Threlfall, 25, of Lina Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and two counts of assault by beating. He was given an 18-month community order with a 35-day programme requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
Karl Greaves, 37, of Railway Terrace, Simonstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Clayton-le-Moors and using a car without insurance. He was fined £162, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Gary John Bates, 35, of Maudsley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and attempted shoplifting. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70 compensation and £150 costs.
Wahid Hussain, 29, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £30 costs and given three points on his driving licence.