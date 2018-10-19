Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Stuart Newton, 64, of Wordsworth Close, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Ian Stinson, 37, of Park Lee Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to assault at The Commercial Hotel in Accrington. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs and given a six-month exclusion order from the Commercial Hotel.
- Jodie Bolton, 32, of Spencer Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink-driving. She was fined £346, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months, reduced by 16 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Andrew Griffin, 54, of Trinity Court, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to drink- driving in Great Harwood and using a car without insurance. He was fined £276, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Caroline Kiernan, 30, of Back Lane, Holmfirth, pleaded guilty to drink- driving in Accrington. She was fined £570, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Matthew Mark Walduck, 31, of Spring Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £280 compensation and £85 costs.
- Glenn Bowers, 38, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and failing to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
- Liam Christopher Cumberland, 32, of Malt Street, Accrington, was found guilty of criminal damage and assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a two-month restraining order.
- Hayden Andrew George Holt, 24, of Cog Lane, Burnley, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage in Oswaldtwistle. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £25 compensation and £85 costs.
- Simon Graham Day, 24, of Walmsley Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was given an absolute discharge due to special reasons after magistrates were told he thought he was insured to drive but the policy was cancelled without his knowledge.
- Marta Klos, 37, of Willow Park, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. She was given an absolute discharge.
- Damian James Ryan McKenna, 42, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.
- Gavin Marcus Owen, 35, of Oban Drive, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage in Accrington. He was jailed for 56 days.
- Mathew McNamara, 33, of Badge Brow, Oswaldtwistle, admitted two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a new six-week community order with a curfew requirement.
- Ian Richardson, 36, of Stanley Street, Accrington, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was jailed for seven days.
- John Lomax, 43, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. He was jailed for 14 days.
- Csoka Zoltan, 22, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to using a car on Hindle Fold Lane in Great Harwood without insurance, and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail, and found guilty of stealing flag stones. He was given a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £400 compensation and £100 costs, fined £50 and given six points on his driving licence.
- Marley Edward Pearson, 20, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass with intent to steal. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Neil Fraser, 36, of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was fined £40.
- Ben Andrew Pilkington, 33, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
- Benjamin Livesey, 20, of Sycamore Grove, Baxenden, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation, taking a vehicle without consent, using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence. He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 12-month supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
- Arron Adam Melia-Eccles, 27, of Yeadon Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to having a knuckle duster and a bradall in a public place. He was given a 21-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- John Sheridan Sanderson, 54, of Manchester Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink-driving. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months, reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Liam Conan Vickerstaff, 28, of Park Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink- driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Daniel Ash, 30, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and £85 costs.
- Daniel John Beardmore, 22, of James Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault by beating. He was jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £800 compensation and given a two-year restraining order.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Karl Owen Bartlett, 39, of France Street, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 costs.