Welcome to the live results service for the local elections.

The elections took place yesterday, and today the results will be counted and announced.

Follow our live results service to get the latest on the political make-up of the region, and find out first the winners and losers of this year's council elections.

Join our reporter Jon Macpherson throughout the day as he brings you the latest from the counts.

Key Events

One gain each for two main parties so far

Results have been coming in thick and fast. Taking stock, I make it 6 Labour seats so far (no change), with 2 for the Tories (+1). Ukip have technically lost Milnshaw, although they didn’t contest it

LAB hold - crushing win for Joyce Plummer in Peel

There’s no doubt about the winner in traditional Labour stronghold Peel

Rishton's new Tory councillor playing it cool?

KEY EVENT

CON gain - Ken Moss loses seat

Tory celebrations in Rishton where cabinet member Ken Moss has lost his seat, as the Conservatives regain a foothold in the village. Coun Moss lost by 70 votes to Michael Miller - which, perhaps oddly, needed counting twice

Labour holds Clayton-le-Moors

More straightforward for the lead Labour group in Clayton-le-Moors, where Tim O’Kane has held on to his seat in a three-way contest with Tory Amanda Prince, and well known former independent councillor Nick Collingridge

KEY EVENT

Tories scenting a gain?

Rishton councillor Ken Moss
It’s gone to a recount in Rishton, where Labour big-hitter Ken Moss is bidding to fend off a Conservative challenge from Michael Miller...

WATCH: Milnshaw taken by Labour

KEY EVENT

LAB GAIN Milnshaw - Malcolm Pritchard unseated

The first gain of the day sees Independent Malcolm Pritchard unseated by Labour’s Andrew Clegg, with a whopping majority of nearly 300. A disappointing result for former Mayor of Hyndburn Mr Pritchard, who was elected on a UKIP ticket last time out but was standing this time as an Independent

Labour squeak home in Overton

Another close call in Overton where Conservative Patrick McGinley has failed to unseat Labour’s Jenny Molineux...but only by a wafer thin margin. So that’s four seats held so far - three by Labour, and one for the Conservatives

Labour holds Huncoat

Veteran Huncoat councillor David Parkins is back on the council - this time on the Labour benches

Candidates for today's 11 ward counts

Hyndburn council local election candidates (Candidates/parties defending seats in capitals):

Clayton-le-Moors: Amanda Prince (Con), Nick Collingridge (Ind), TIM O’KANE (LAB)

Huncoat: Aqeel Afzal (Con), Nick Whittaker (Ind), David Parkins (LAB)

Immanuel: Josh Allen (CON), Shahed Mahmood (Lab)

Milnshaw: Robyn Bradshaw (Con), MALCOLM PRITCHARD (IND), Andrew Clegg (Lab)

Netherton: Liz McGinley (Con), BERNADETTE PARKINSON (LAB)

Overton: Patrick McGinley (Con), Joan West (Green), JENNY MOLINEUX (LAB)

Peel: Jean Hurn (Con), John Baron (Ind), JOYCE PLUMMER (LAB)

Rishton: Michael Miller (Con), KEN MOSS (LAB)

Spring Hill: Jake Allen (Con), DIANE FIELDING (LAB)

St Andrews: Sara Britcliffe (CON), Christopher Knight (Lab)

St Oswald’s (vacant seat previously held by late Paul Thompson): Marlene Haworth (Con), Paul Brown (IND), Gayle Knight (Lab).

VIDEO: Bernadette Parkinson's victory

KEY EVENT

Former Mayoress holds seat

A better result for Conservative supporters in St Andrew’s ward, where former Mayoress of Hyndburn Sara Britcliffe has narrowly held on to the seat vacated by her father and former council leader Peter Britcliffe. She defeated Chris Knight by a fairly tight margin of 34 votes

First result in as turnout looking low

The first result of the day is in, from Netherton in Great Harwood. Bernadette Parkinson has held on to her seat. I’ve also been told that voter turnout is looking rather low across Hyndburn.

