One gain each for two main parties so far
Results have been coming in thick and fast. Taking stock, I make it 6 Labour seats so far (no change), with 2 for the Tories (+1). Ukip have technically lost Milnshaw, although they didn’t contest it
LAB hold - crushing win for Joyce Plummer in Peel
There’s no doubt about the winner in traditional Labour stronghold Peel
Rishton's new Tory councillor playing it cool?
CON gain - Ken Moss loses seat
Tory celebrations in Rishton where cabinet member Ken Moss has lost his seat, as the Conservatives regain a foothold in the village. Coun Moss lost by 70 votes to Michael Miller - which, perhaps oddly, needed counting twice
Labour holds Clayton-le-Moors
More straightforward for the lead Labour group in Clayton-le-Moors, where Tim O’Kane has held on to his seat in a three-way contest with Tory Amanda Prince, and well known former independent councillor Nick Collingridge
Tories scenting a gain?
It’s gone to a recount in Rishton, where Labour big-hitter Ken Moss is bidding to fend off a Conservative challenge from Michael Miller...
WATCH: Milnshaw taken by Labour
LAB GAIN Milnshaw - Malcolm Pritchard unseated
The first gain of the day sees Independent Malcolm Pritchard unseated by Labour’s Andrew Clegg, with a whopping majority of nearly 300. A disappointing result for former Mayor of Hyndburn Mr Pritchard, who was elected on a UKIP ticket last time out but was standing this time as an Independent
Labour squeak home in Overton
Another close call in Overton where Conservative Patrick McGinley has failed to unseat Labour’s Jenny Molineux...but only by a wafer thin margin. So that’s four seats held so far - three by Labour, and one for the Conservatives
Labour holds Huncoat
Veteran Huncoat councillor David Parkins is back on the council - this time on the Labour benches
Candidates for today's 11 ward counts
Hyndburn council local election candidates (Candidates/parties defending seats in capitals):
Clayton-le-Moors: Amanda Prince (Con), Nick Collingridge (Ind), TIM O’KANE (LAB)
Huncoat: Aqeel Afzal (Con), Nick Whittaker (Ind), David Parkins (LAB)
Immanuel: Josh Allen (CON), Shahed Mahmood (Lab)
Milnshaw: Robyn Bradshaw (Con), MALCOLM PRITCHARD (IND), Andrew Clegg (Lab)
Netherton: Liz McGinley (Con), BERNADETTE PARKINSON (LAB)
Overton: Patrick McGinley (Con), Joan West (Green), JENNY MOLINEUX (LAB)
Peel: Jean Hurn (Con), John Baron (Ind), JOYCE PLUMMER (LAB)
Rishton: Michael Miller (Con), KEN MOSS (LAB)
Spring Hill: Jake Allen (Con), DIANE FIELDING (LAB)
St Andrews: Sara Britcliffe (CON), Christopher Knight (Lab)
St Oswald’s (vacant seat previously held by late Paul Thompson): Marlene Haworth (Con), Paul Brown (IND), Gayle Knight (Lab).
VIDEO: Bernadette Parkinson's victory
Former Mayoress holds seat
A better result for Conservative supporters in St Andrew’s ward, where former Mayoress of Hyndburn Sara Britcliffe has narrowly held on to the seat vacated by her father and former council leader Peter Britcliffe. She defeated Chris Knight by a fairly tight margin of 34 votes
First result in as turnout looking low
The first result of the day is in, from Netherton in Great Harwood. Bernadette Parkinson has held on to her seat. I’ve also been told that voter turnout is looking rather low across Hyndburn.