10:34

Exams joy for The Hollins' students

Georgia Pilkington from Baxenden was the highest performing girl at Hollins with 10 GCSEs and six at the highest grade.

She is going on to St Christopher’s and hopes to become an architect.

Chloe Riley from Huncoat was very nervous about picking up her results but is pleased to get five GCSEs.

She is going to Burnley College to study PE and wants to work in fitness.

Steve Campbell, headteacher at The Hollins, said: “Staff and students at The Hollins are pleased with this year’s outcomes.

“Despite the upheaval faced by all the young people in sitting these new, more challenging examinations, the hard work of students and staff has led to pleasing results.

“I would also like to thank parents for their support in what was a challenging time for their children.

“The majority of our students will now be able to go on to their chosen post-16 course and we wish them every success in their future studies.”