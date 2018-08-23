Hyndburn students woke up to find out if the months of hard work, revision and exams had paid off as they made their way to schools in the borough to pick up those all important brown envelopes.
Teenagers face an anxious day today as they finally get to open their GCSE results.
After months and years of hard work, youngsters will find out whether or not they got the grades they wanted.
Some more high achieving students from Mount Carmel
Sidra Nasar, the school’s top performing student, gained five 9’ grades which roughly equates to an A**.
A school spokesperson said: “This is an amazing achievement as only the top 4 per cent of students nationally achieved this grade. She also got two 8 grades and four 7 grades.”
Mount Carmel head, Mr Bowers, with Head Boy and Head Girl Joe Allen and Hannah O’Boyle who both did extremely well.
Joe gained two 8 grades, four 7 grades and another five strong passes. Hannah achieved two 8 grades, three 7 grades and another six strong passes.
Under sweeping GCSE reforms in England, traditional A* to G grades have been replaced with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark.
In general, a grade 7-9 is roughly equivalent to A-A* under the old system, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.
Grade boundaries are set by exam boards after marking has taken place, to take account of how demanding the papers were.
Here are the grade boundaries for some of the main subjects in the higher tier papers this year.
Under exam board Edexcel (subject, grade 4 score, grade 7 score):
- Mathematics, 20.8%, 57.9%
- Biology, 26.5%, 56.9%
- Chemistry, 26%, 56%
- English language, 46.9%, 69.4%
- English literature, 41.9%, 68%
- Physics, 25.5%, 57.5%
- French, 33.2%, 57.1%
- German, 28.9%, 55.7%
- Spanish, 30.7%, 57.1%
Under exam board OCR (subject, grade 4 score, grade 7 score)
- English language, 41.9%, 65.6%
- English literature, 34.4%, 68.8%
- Mathematics, 20%, 54.6%
- Physics A (Gateway), 35%, 61.1%
- Physics B (Twenty First Century), 26.6%, 50%
- Religious studies, 38.5%, 61.9%
If you're wondering where to go and celebrate this evening ...
The Balti House on High Street in Rishton have a special offer for families celebrating GCSE results.
A post on their Facebook page said: “It’s GCSE results day – and no matter what grades you got, congratulations are in order!
“As our way of saying CONGRATS to you all, you can dine with us for FREE today (up to the value of £10) when you dine with your family and friends. Just bring your results to the restaurant to claim your free meal.”
Exams joy for The Hollins' students
Georgia Pilkington from Baxenden was the highest performing girl at Hollins with 10 GCSEs and six at the highest grade.
She is going on to St Christopher’s and hopes to become an architect.
Chloe Riley from Huncoat was very nervous about picking up her results but is pleased to get five GCSEs.
She is going to Burnley College to study PE and wants to work in fitness.
Steve Campbell, headteacher at The Hollins, said: “Staff and students at The Hollins are pleased with this year’s outcomes.
“Despite the upheaval faced by all the young people in sitting these new, more challenging examinations, the hard work of students and staff has led to pleasing results.
“I would also like to thank parents for their support in what was a challenging time for their children.
“The majority of our students will now be able to go on to their chosen post-16 course and we wish them every success in their future studies.”
Accrington and Rossendale College open for enrolment until 7pm
Wendy Higgin, vice-principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, says: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their GCSE results today.
“Accrington and Rossendale College is enrolling until 7pm today and again until 4pm tomorrow - we have a number of career-focused full-time courses and apprenticeship vacancies available.
“If you are still not sure come and talk to our expert and friendly career advisors team. We look forward to seeing you soon.”
An update from The Hollins
‘Staff and students at The Hollins are pleased with this year’s outcomes. Despite the upheaval faced by all the young people in sitting these new, more challenging examinations, the hard work of students and staff has led to pleasing results.
— The Hollins (@thehollinslancs) August 23, 2018
I would also like to thank parents for their support in what was a challenging time for their children. The majority of our students will now be able to go on to their chosen post-16 course and we wish them every success in their future studies’. Steve Campbell @head11102
— The Hollins (@thehollinslancs) August 23, 2018
Mount Carmel students react to their results
Mount Carmel head teacher Xavier Bowers with successful students
Zain Ul-Hussain was one of the first at Mount Carmel to collect his results.
He got one A* three As two Bs and 2Cs. He said: “I’m over the moon. I’m going to Blackburn College now to do sciences. I want to become a petroleum engineer. I will always look back at my time here with happy memories.”
Sidra Noor Nasar was smiling after gaining nine GCSEs including five A*s.
She will be going to St Mary’s College in Blackburn. She said: “I can’t believe it. I didn’t think I’d do this well. I’m going to miss school. Everyone has given me so much care and support.”
Weronika Chrzan has eight GCSEs including one A*. She is going to St Mary’s College to study travel and tourism and has aspirations to work for an airline.