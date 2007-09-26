Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MOTORISTS could hardly believe their eyes when they saw this unusual load on the Haslingden by-pass.

A driver had strapped a garden shed to the roof of his Volvo estate.

Eagle-eyed delivery driver Carl Hamer, of Monk Street, Accrington, was astonished as he drove onto the slip road at 2.30pm, and quickly captured the crazy scene on his mobile phone.

The 24-year-old said: "It was quite strange - you don't see many loads like that. The driver pulled out in front of me going quite slow and another man was reaching out of the passenger window to hold onto the shed. It was just stupid."

Carl's picture has since gained national exposure in a tabloid newspaper.

An officer from Accrington Road Policing Unit said that if he had spotted the vehicle the driver would have been pulled over.

He added: "This would obviously stand out as being a bit unusual but there is no law relating to carrying a shed on the roof of a car.''

"If an officer stopped the vehicle he would check what was actually inside the shed and ensure it was securely tied down."