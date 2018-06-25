Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A planning application for more than 120 homes has been re-submitted to Hyndburn council.

The proposal relating to the Devine Fisheries site, off Broad Oak Road, Baxenden, is for outline permission for 122 houses, including 26 affordable homes.

It is a re-submission of an earlier application for the same number of houses, which we reported in February.

Initially, the development proposed infilling the site’s two lakes, however, the latest proposal retains them as a ‘historical feature’.

The plan includes 51 lakeside executive homes with large gardens.

A planning statement accompanying the application by Ms Cath Whelan, of Windmill Rise SPV Ltd, states: “The homes are situated around the lakes, enjoying spectacular views of the lakes and existing surrounding mature woodland.”

A further 71 homes are proposed north of the lakes, plus a village green.

The application adds: “The development would be accessed from Manchester Road by a new vehicular access.”

The Ribble Rivers trust has objected on the grounds of insufficient information on the impact on watercourses.