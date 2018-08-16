Hyndburn students are preparing to find out if the months of hard work, revision and exams has paid off as they make their way to schools and colleges across the borough to pick up their results.
Youngsters will be waking up to how they have performed in the wake of major exam reforms, with roughly one in four A level entries expected to scoop the top grades.
Last year, 26.3 percent of A-levels scored an A or A* nationally with results expected to be similar this year.
Those are still looking for a place at university are likely to find a wealth of choice with hundreds of courses with vacancies at institutions across the country.
University leaders suggested there could be more people using UCAS Clearing this year to apply to university for the first time.
Delight for Hyndburn students at Burnley College
Students from Hyndburn, who have been studying at Burnley College, have been celebrating their exam results this morning.
Thomas Boothman, 18, from Great Harwood, a former pupil at St Augustine’s Roman Catholic High School, will go on to study Physics and Medical Physics at the University of Sheffield after achieving an A*, A and A in Further Maths, Physics and Biology.
Mia Beardsworth, 18, from Accrington, a former pupil at Mount Carmel Roman Catholic High School, is going on to study Biology at the University of Leeds after achieving an A*, A and C in Psychology, Sport and Biology.
Karen Buchanan, principle of Burnley College, said: “Our students have shown that hard work and commitment really can make a difference and, combined with the passion of our Tutors to ensure every student achieves their full potential, it really is a formula for success.
“We share in the pride our students’ family and friends are feeling right now and wish each and every one of our students every success in their future university studies and careers.”
Delight for Great Harwood student Michael Robinson
Michael Robinson, 18, from Great Harwood is looking forward to a career in Criminology after achieving great grades in his A-Level results.
Michael got an A and two B grades in Fine Art, History and Sociology -he had been waiting nervously for the results to be released.
The Blackburn College student said: “ “I am so chuffed and can’t wait to start my Degree in September. I will be studying Criminology and Sociology at Manchester Metropolitan University and I’m so excited to begin.
“I have really enjoyed my time at Blackburn College and have always felt welcome and secure.
“I loved going to college and never felt like it was a chore – having such friendly tutors made all the difference and I know by speaking to friends who went elsewhere, I seem to have made the best choice.
“Being in such a friendly and relaxed environment helps prepare you for university life and independent living whilst still giving you the support required. My tutors were brilliant and always really keen to help.”
Ambitious Accrington Academy pupils are looking ahead to the future
Susan Mahmoud (left) and Tayyeba Khan, both 18 and from Accrington.
Tayyeba got three A Levels including health and social care and now wants to study dental care
Poppy Baron, 18, from Oswaldtwistle got an A in law, B in dance and a C in English. She will now study law at Liverpool University.
She said: “That was my first choice place. I wasn’t expecting to get as good grades as I did. I have been so scared and petrified. I’m going to miss Accrington Academy more than anything. I have loved this place.”
Jacob Firestone, 19, from Oswaldtwistle got Cs in law and history and will study philosophy at York University.
He said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m a little bit nervous but also excited. I have been her eight years so I’m going to miss it.”
Alia Iqbal, 18, from Nelson, got A-levels in psychology,sociology and law.
She said: “I’ve got a place at Salford University but I’m going to go to Leeds Beckett University instead to do criminology.”
All smiles at Accrington Academy
Accrington St. Christopher's CE High School - full results
Here is the full list of results for pupils at St.Christopher’s CE High School in Accrington.
The first initial and surname of each pupil is followed by the number of A-Level passes with their AS level results in brackets.
C Almond 3, M Amin 3, R Ashton 3, M Ashworth 3 (1), M Aspin 3 (1), D Bannan 3 (1), G Barlow 3 (1), D Barnes 3, A Baron 3 (1), K Booth 3, S Boyer 5 (2), L Boyle 3 (1), T Bradshaw 3, D Brady 4, E Brennan 3, F Brown 3, J Burns 3 (2), C Callus 3, E Lison Cardwell 3, M Charnley 3, M Clark 3, M Cleary 3 (1), A Clegg 3, H Cockburn 3, C Coy 3 (1), T Cranidge-Phillips 3, A Creamer 3, A Crossley 3, J Crowther 3 (2), H Cunliffe 2 (1), J Cunningham 4, C Curtis 3, H Derbyshire 3, B Devers 3 (2), E Din 3 (1), H Donnelly 3 (2), L Duckworth 3, M Duffy 3, M Edwards 3, V Fairclough 3, S Farooq 4, O Flynn 3, K Garnett 3, B Garratty 3 (1), E Green 3 (1), M Green 3, J Gregory 3 (1), A Griffiths 3, K Griffiths 3, H Guy 3, J Hamilton 3, C Hanley 3, C Hardicker 3, K Hargreaves 4, N Harker 3 (2), G Helliwell 3, J Helm 3, K Hencher 1, O Hirst 3, E Horner 3, B Howard 3, T Hudson 3 (1), T Hunter 3 (1), H Hutchison 3, H Johnson 3 (1), H Kay 3 (1), L Kellett 3 (1), H Kerans 3 (1), A Khan 3 (1), E Khan 3, H Khan 3, K Knight 3 (1), J Laidlaw 3, E Laraway 3, K Layne 3, J Lucas 3, M Mahmood 3, C Marriott 3 (1), F Martino 3, B Matthews 3 (1), N McCarthy 3 (1), E McKavett 3 (1), M Meyer 4 (2), A Mohammed 3 (2), B Morris 3 (3), J Murray 3, L Naughton 3, S Nawaz 3, X O’Boyle 3, A O’Brien 3 (1), S O’Donnell 3, F Parker- Knapper 3, J Powell 3, A Pritchard 3, J Rawcliffe 3 (1), D Reid 3 (1), M Roberts 3 (2), H Rushton 2 (1), C Scott 3 (1), K Seery 2 (1), E Siddle 3, K Slater 3, H Smalley 3, D Smith 3, L Snowden 3 (1), K Sonntag 3 (1), L Southwell 3, M Sparkes 3 (1), B Speakman 3 (1), M Spence 4 (2), M Storey 3, X Su 3, R Sudall 3, A Taylor 3, I Taylor 3 (1), C Thompson 3, B Tomlinson 3, W Townley 3 (1), J Trella 3, W Trella 3, D Wade 3, R Wallwork 3, C Walsh 3, J Welch 1 (1), L White 3, C Whitfield 3 (1), H Wicks 4, J Wignall 3 (2), R Williams 3 (1), S Wilshaw 3 (1), A Wintle 3 (2), M Wood 3 (1), J Woods 4, B Yates 3 (2), Z Younis 3, J Yousf 3 (1), J Zhu 3 (1)
St. Christopher's pupils celebrate their success
Jacob Woods, 18, is one of the first St Christopher’s pupils to get into Oxford. He got an A* and two As.
Annabel Clegg, 18, from Burnley got an A*, A and B and will go on to study textiles at Manchester Met.
She said: “They are better than I was expecting. I thought I would get just Bs. I have been really restless and I felt a bit sick this morning. I’m really excited to go to Uni.”
Rebecca Ashton, 18, from Oswaldtwistle got an A*, A and a BTec distinction and is planning to study performing arts next year.
She said: “I’m buzzing. That’s what I was aiming for. I’m not going to uni. I’m planning on auditioning for drama school next year.”
Alexander Boyle, 18, from Accrington got As in business and RE and a B in geography.
He said: “I thought I had failed geography so I surprised myself.I will do some work and then see what happens. I don’t know if I fancy uni. I will probably do an apprenticeship.”
'A day of triumph' says Richard Jones, headmaster at Accrington St. Christopher's CE High School, as school achieves 100 percent pass rate
Richard Jones, the head of St. Christopher’s CE High School in Accrington, has described his delight at seeing ‘so many’ of his pupils receiving outstanding A-level results.
He said: “ This has been a day of triumph! It has been a delight to witness so many students receiving outstanding A-level results, allowing them to access the very best universities.
“It is a joy to lead a school which equips so many with the opportunity to make their mark nationally and internationally.
“St. Christopher’s has much to be proud of.
“With a 100 pc pass rate, the highest A*-C results (86pc) on record and the highest proportion of top grades for five years we have surpassed even our high expectations.
“From students who have exceeded their target grades, to those attaining a clean sweep of A* grades, including our firsat students to secure a place at Oxford, our results speak for themselves.
“In a year where we are told that the challenge of A-level is greater than ever, we have met that challenge and surpassed it.
“Our students deserve all the praise and acclaim that they will receive and I wish them well - they are a wonderful group of young people.
“I would also like to highlight the support of their parents and the dedication and expertise of our talented teachers who have guided an nurtured so many students through their time at XI-form.
“We are passionate about raising levels of aspiration and encourage pupils to aim high and these results confirm that we are doing our job really well.”
