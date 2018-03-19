Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The public have been sharing their views about how they want the borough to develop in the future at a series of drop-in events around Hyndburn in a consultation running until next month.

Hyndburn council is now starting to prepare the next stages of the new Local Plan and people are being asked to take part in an initial consultation on three key documents, to spark debate and discussions about the issues the new plan should address in order to meet the needs of Hyndburn for the period to 2033.

Heritage Lottery bid launched to improve Memorial Park

Council leader Coun Miles Parkinson, said: “The Council has to maintain up-to-date plans to support growth, so there is enough land for homes, jobs and the infrastructure necessary to support them. We’re urging as many people as possible to take part in the debate about the issues the review should address in order to plan for the period to 2033.”

The Council is putting forward a number of different options for housing growth - the number of dwellings to plan for each year, employment growth and distribution of growth around the borough.

Excited fans speak of 'pandemonium' as Stanley go top

Coun Parkinson added: “We want people to have their say about this. At this stage no decisions have been taken and so it is important that as many people get involved as possible.”

The consultation is running until Wednesday, April 11.

Girl is sexually assaulted in Oswaldtwistle in broad daylight

Drop-in events have already taken place in Huncoat, Clayton-le Moors, Oswaldtwistle and Great Harwood. Two more events are scheduled at Rishton Conservative Club from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 20 and at Accrington Town Hall on Monday, March 26 - also between 4pm and 7pm - where people can see a presentation, view information boards and discuss the documents with Council officers.

For more information about the consultation visit the Council website www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/localplan or call Planning on 01254 388111.