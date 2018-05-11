Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Rishton and Oswaldtwistle 11 years ago.

We are featuring shots of an evening in the pub, a couple with amazing links celebrating their 60th birthday and award-winning sporting youngsters, all taken in 2007.

Our first picture of the week shows young sports stars at an awards night held at Rishton Conservative Club.

Pictured are, from left, (back row) Sophie Butterworth, Rebecca Shuttleworth, Sarah Haworth and Hayley Beaghan, (front row) Jenna Pinder, Sophie McGarry, Hannah Prestage and Andrew Haworth.

Next is a snap of locals enjoying a night out at the Rose and Crown, Oswaldtwistle.

There is also a picture of Rishton couple Margaret and David Stenson, born on the same day, delivered by the same midwife and celebrating their 60th birthday in 2007.

Our final picture is another snap of the Rose and Crown.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any pictures which you would like us to feature, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.