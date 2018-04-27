Look back at pubs in Great Harwood in 2005

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-Trip feature takes a look back at pubs in Great Harwood.

We are featuring a selection of shots from our archives, showing family and friends having a drink in the Cross Axes Pub on Church Street.

We also have a picture of the landlady of the Victoria on St John’s Street, Jean Baxter, receiving the CAMRA Lancashire Pub of the Year award from West Lancashire CAMRA chairman Paul Riley.

All of this week’s photographs were taken in 2005.

