Looking back at Baxenden and Altham in 2004

This week’s Time Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Baxenden and Altham 14 years ago.

Here we are showcasing a selection of pictures from 2004.

We have shots of Olympic gymnasts, football players, partygoers and charity fundrasiers, all of which were taken in that year.

Our first picture of the week shows Olympic gymnasts Craig Heap and Paula Thomas on their visit to Altham Primary School, pictured here with pupils Joseph Bancroft 10, Danielle Jackson 11 and Alister Dixon, also 11.

Next is a snap of car washers at Baxenden Autowash, who were raising funds for the Ryan Cottrell Appeal.

There is also a photograph of Yvonne Peake at her birthday party at The Bay Horse.

Our final picture shows Baxenden Villa Under 15s football team in their sponsored strip.

If you have any of your own pictures which you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.