This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at what was happening around Accrington in 2006.

Our first picture shows family and friends celebrating Lorrain Flanagan’s 30th birthday at the Peel Park pub.

Next we have a shot of Joyce Montgomery retiring from Ward Knowles in Oswaldtwistle.

Then there is the mighty Great Harwood Otters swimming club with their trophy.

Lastly is a snapshot of Suzanne Bartlett’s 30th birthday party at Ger Hana Restaurant, Oswaldtwistle.

In our Time-trip feature, we publish pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures that you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook page.