This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at what was happening in Baxenden and Altham in 2006.

Our first picture shows Nicola Lynch celebrating her 21st in style at a Baxenden pub.

Next we have a shot of pupils taking part in the St Mary’s Church CLM Schools Advent service. (Left to right) Pasha Budd (Mount Pleasant), Rhys Williams (All Saints’), Clegg Bamber (St Mary’s) and Lauren McMahon (Altham Primary).

The next picture shows pupils from Mount Pleasant High School class of 1965 who held a reunion at the Greyhound, Altham.

Lastly is a shot of poet Nick Toczek pictured with Baxenden Primary school children Laura Starkie, 11, Samantha Smith, 10, Rhiannon Housby, 10 and Sarah Munroe, 11.

In our Time-trip feature, we publish pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures that you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook page.