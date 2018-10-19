Looking back at Hyndburn in 2006

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at what was happening around Accrington in 2006.

Our first picture shows Accrington Academy black belt gradings.

Next we have a shot of Derry Mackenzie’s fifteenth birthday party at Monte Cristo’s restaurant, Church.

Janet Doyle and Megan Kenyon are also fighting it out at the Great Harwood Winter Warmer Night.

Lastly is a snapshot of Rishton Under 14s football team.

In our Time-trip feature, we publish pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in days gone by.

