Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters were facing delays of up to 30 minutes after a crash on the M65 on Friday morning.

Lancashire police were called at around 8.20am after a small silver hatchback was stuck in the middle lane of the M65 eastbound between Rishton and Accrington following a collision.

No-one was injured in the crash, between junctions six and seven.

According to the Highways Agency, traffic conditions should return to normal at around 9.30am.