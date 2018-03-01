Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services have closed the M66 after a massive crash involving 16 vehicles in 'white-out' conditions.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said there has been a multi-car accident on the M66 southbound between the Ramsbottom and Bury junctions, and they are 'working hard' with Lancashire Fire and Rescue, GMP and the North West Ambulance Service.

North West Ambulance Service have reported ‘20 walking wounded patients’ after the smash.

Traffic reports have confirmed a full closure is in force on the M66 in both directions. The reports say the multi-vehicle accident happened between junction one for the A56 for Ramsbottom and junction two for the A58/B6221 at Bury.

A North West Ambulance spokesman confirmed there have been no serious injuries and as yet, no one has been taken to hospital.

The ambulance service said five ambulances, three senior clinicians and a rapid response vehicle are currently at the scene.

People involved are being treated at the scene by paramedics as required. An X43 Witchway bus - believed to have been involved in the crash - is still at the scene.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was being used as a shelter for people involved. A spokesman said no one was trapped in the vehicles involved.

Two people however remained in their vehicles for assessment by paramedics.

One of the vehicles involved has reportedly crossed the central reservation.

Photographs taken at the scene show near ‘white-out’ conditions. They showed damage to cars and other vehicles including vans, with some stranded in heavy snow by the side of the motorway.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "There were 16 vehicles involved in the crash on the M66 and the road is now closed.

"Please avoid the area. We're working hard alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue, GMP and North West Ambulance Service to make sure everyone is alright and open it back up."

Highways England have now issued an alert over the smash on the M66. Diversions are now in force.

In a statement, they said: “The M66 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions between J2 (Bury, A56) and J1 (Ramsbottom, A56) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Greater Manchester Police and all other emergency services are attending.

“Road users are being diverted on to local roads around the closure (via Bury and the A56). Road users should allow plenty of extra time for their journey and consider alternative routes (if possible).