Housing chiefs say Hyndburn Homes tenants ‘should not notice many changes’ following a major organisational restructure.

The housing association, which manages more than 2,500 homes in Hyndburn, has changed its name to Onward, along with its management structure.

It has joined four other housing associations in the move, creating a single management board for all five groups.

However, a spokesperson for Onward said that tenants should not see much difference as a result of the move.

They added: “There is a new number on the website but all old numbers remain the same and are still in use.

“Tenants can still access all services via the telephone, online or coming in to the reception.

“In addition, we are in the process of establishing a regional scrutiny board for Lancashire.

“These boards are independent and will be led by tenants and can raise challenges and help shape services.”

Tenants were consulted on the changes for six weeks, between November and December last year - with a response rate of 7.1 per cent - which Onward described as ‘high’.

Of these responses, 86 per cent were in favour of the change.

Coun Paul Cox, a board member for Hyndburn Homes, said that staff jobs and a good value service for tenants were key factors in reaching the decision.

He said: “As part of this process the current board of Hyndburn Homes argued the need to keep a local presence in Hyndburn, strong community links and an improved tenant and resident contact.

“Widespread resident consultation took place, including dialogue with the tenants’ participation community during the whole process.”

Coun Cox says Onward have established a new neighbourhood plan for Hyndburn residents, and he has welcomed the changes so far.

He said: “Since restructuring the organisation it is clear that Onward are a more positive organisation that will provide a far more accountable, efficient service to residents.”

As well as Hyndburn Homes, Onward is also formed of Contour Homes, Liverpool Housing Trust, Ribble Valley Homes and the Peak Valley Housing Association.

The former Hyndburn Homes board managed 2,793 homes, including 912 for older people.