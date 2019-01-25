Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Accrington town centre.

Police were called to reports a man had been assaulted on Edgar Street in Accrington shortly after 4.30am on Friday, January 25.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident are asked to contact DS Sarah Hargreaves on 3452@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 160 of January 25 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.