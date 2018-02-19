Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in a ‘critical condition’ in hospital after suffering a suspected fall outside a petrol station.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco Express garage on Abbey Street in Accrington at around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

A police officer was leaving the garage when he found the 40-year-old man lying on the pavement but with his legs in the road.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain and remains in a critical condition.

Officers believe he may have fallen over.

An appeal was launched on Sunday to trace a woman who was with the man at the time he was found.

Lancashire Police issued an update on Sunday night saying ‘someone has come forward and we are currently speaking to her’.

DC Nicola Ibbotson, from Blackburn CID, said: “He is extremely poorly in hospital and so we need to find out what happened to him.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1671 of February 17.