A Hyndburn man has been interviewed by police over complaints of sexual offences.

The 67-year-old, who has not been named, attended a police station by appointment on January 15.

Lancashire Police said the offences are alleged to have been committed in Oswaldtwistle against three men, aged 18 and 19, between January and July 2017.

A spokesperson said: “The man was spoken to at the police station in Lancashire. He has not been arrested.

“We take all allegations of a sexual nature extremely seriously and understand how difficult it can be for victims to have the confidence to come forward.

“As a constabulary, we are committed to investigating sexual offences sensitively and recognising the impact that these types of crimes have on victims.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, or who has information about it, to have the confidence to report it to us knowing that we will take it seriously, deal with it sensitively and investigate it thoroughly.”