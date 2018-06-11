Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested in Accrington after police found a tub of suspected class A drugs hidden in his pants.

Hyndburn Police arrested the man behind Scaitcliffe House on Ormerod Street on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He has now been released under investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 9, as the man walked towards Platts Lodge.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “The suspected class A drugs were found secreted in a grey tub down the back of his pants.

“A few snap bags of cannabis were also seized.

“The male has been released under further investigation so that the drugs can be examined.”