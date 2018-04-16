A man and a guinea pig were rescued from a flat in Accrington after a suspected arson attack.
Three fire crews from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to St Leger Court off Midland Street at around 7.45pm on Sunday.
Firefighters received a 999 call saying someone might be trapped inside the flat and they rescued a man and a guinea pig.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was in the entrance hall to a first floor flat and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued a man and extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet.
“Ambulance paramedics attended to the casualty. A guinea pig was also rescued.
“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”
A 29-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is in custody for questioning.
Lancashire Police said no injuries or serious damage has been reported.