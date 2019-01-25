Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 48-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious head injuries’ after an alleged town centre assault.

Police were called to Edgar Street in Accrington at around 4.40am on Friday, January 25, to reports of a man making threats at a property.

When officers arrived they found a man with ‘serious head injuries’ and he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent to wound and remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.