Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a ‘brutal and vicious group assault’.

Police said the victim suffered ‘slash marks’ to his head, back and arm after being attacked by a group of men armed with ‘several weapons’.

Emergency services were called to Glebe Street in Great Harwood at around 4.30am on Saturday, March 3 and found the 29-year-old victim, from Clayton-le-Moors, with a number of serious injuries.

Officers believe both the victim and the offenders, who are described as Asian men, had been out drinking in Great Harwood before the attack at around 4am.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police have now issued an appeal for information to identify the attackers involved.

Det Con Phil Scott, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a particularly brutal and vicious group assault which left a man with a number of serious injuries.

“We believe the victim was attacked with several weapons before the offenders made off from the scene.

“We understand a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0159 of March 3.