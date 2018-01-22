Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries after being struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to Huncoat train station after the man was struck on the railway crossing shortly before 8am on Saturday, January 19.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with ‘relatively minor’ injuries to his arm and leg and trains.

The train involved in the collision was the 7.20am service from Colne to Preston and services on the line were delayed by around one hour.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.54am to reports that a person was on the track at Huncoat level crossing.

“He was struck by a train but fortunately he sustained relatively minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We were there for about one hour so trains would have been stopped or slowed.”