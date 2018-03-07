Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been critically injured after being assaulted in the street.

Police said a man in his 40s was seriously injured during an altercation with another man on Blackburn Road, close to the junction with Princess Street in Accrington.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, March 6.

A 27-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Contact police on 101 quoting log number 1110 of March 6.