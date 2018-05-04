Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from is wanted by police in connection offences of criminal damage and assault in Oswaldtwistle.

Zahid Shafiq, 26, is wanted by officers following an incident on Dale Street on April 8.

He is described as Asian, 6ft 1in tall, of medium to stocky build with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said Shafiq, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, also has links to the Burnley and Blackburn areas.

PC Lee Pendlebury, of Blackburn Police, said: “Shafiq is wanted by officers in connection with offences in Oswaldtwistle.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 8863@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1001 of April 8.