A man who repeatedly punched a rival in a street has been given a restraining order.

Janghir Alam approached victim Aqeeb Ali on Richmond Hill Street in Accrington at around 10pm on May 28 last year.

Prosecutor Fraser Livesey Alam ‘repeatedly punched’ Mr Ali near to the MOT centre.

The victim the ran off to a nearby car and called the police.

Mr Fraser told Burnley Crown Court there was ‘plainly a history’ between the families of the two men.

Alam, 35, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to ABH.

He was given a two-year restraining order, 100 hours unpaid work and fined £500.

Defence barrister Elyas Patel said ‘family man’ Alam works in his family’s business, has four children and is expecting a fifth.

He said: “He’s fit and able and more than willing to do unpaid work for the community.”