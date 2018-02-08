Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The manager of Accrington’s Wetherspoons helped himself to £8,500 in takings before fleeing for a month long holiday in Thailand, a court heard.

Philip Barlow, 52, who was paid £26,000 a year as the shift duty manager of the Commercial Hotel, pocketed £4,350 on October 27 and £4,180 on October 28 last year.

Burnley Crown Court heard Barlow, of Newchurch Close, Blackburn, filled in paperwork that claimed colleagues had witnessed him following banking procedures for the cash, which initially put them under suspicion when the money was not transferred.

Prosecuting, Emma Kehoe, told the court that he then made up a false excuse for not turning up for work at the Church Street pub.

She said: “He said he had travelled to Southampton as his daughter had been involved in a serious road traffic accident but instead travelled alone to Thailand.”

Barlow was arrested a month later when he returned to Heathrow Airport and admitted the theft to police officers.

While overseas, he had contacted his partner saying he wished to take responsibility for his actions when he got back. He still had £2,000 of the money on his return, which the court ordered to be returned to Wetherspoons.

The court heard that Barlow had a previous conviction for dishonesty dating back to 2011.

Defending, Andy Scott said Barlow, who is now unemployed had ‘had a breakdown’.

He said his client had been violently robbed while managing a pub in Wigan in 2015 and had been threatened with a bottle during an altercation shortly before the theft.

He said Barlow had been engaging with mental health professionals after being diagnosed with depression.

He said taking the money was ‘an impulsive act and he knew he was always going to me caught’.

Barlow pleaded guilty to theft. Passing sentence, judge Beverley Lunt, said: “You are a thief. You were in a position of trust but lied and put others under suspicion.

“This did not arise from desperate need or to clear debts. You blew the cash on a holiday to Thailand. You now admit what you’ve done. It is indeed a bizarre set of circumstances.”

Barlow was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for a year.

He must also attend 20 days of rehabilitation sessions. Judge Lunt told him if he appeared before the court for any reason during the next year he would be sent immediately to prison.

“There will be no second chance for you after this,” she said.