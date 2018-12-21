Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A masked man threatened hairdresser staff and customers in a terrifying shop robbery.

The incident happened at Hair Style Evolution on Warner Street in Accrington at around 8.50pm on Monday, December 10.

Hyndburn Police said the suspect wore a white mask to hide their identity before stealing money.

A spokesperson said: “They have entered a hairdressers on the street and threatened the staff and customers with a knife before making off with stolen money.

“They were last seen running along Blackburn Road being chased by the owner of the hairdressers.

“If you have any information that may assist us or can identify the suspect please contact DC Tim Fryer from Burnley CID on 6342@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 referencing log LC-20181210-1315.”

Donna Greenwood, who runs Boutique 23 on the street, said it was a ‘very scary’ incident and other late-opening businesses are now concerned for their safety.

She said: “I went to see the owner on Thursday and told her how sorry I was.

“She was with a client and he just came in.

“CID said they won’t hurt you they just want the money so open your till and give it them.

“She said she is keeping her door locked now and if anything goes on she will put the shutter down.

“It’s scary that they are targeting later shops.”