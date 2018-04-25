Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity bosses say they are coming under increasing pressure as a whole new section of the population are turning to them for help.

Maundy Relief, on Abbey Street, has been operating for 20 years, but managers say there has been a sharp upturn in people relying on their services as they cannot make ends meet.

They say that volunteers are now much busier than before, there are waiting lists for counselling and outreach services and food bank supplies are often running low.

Lucy Hardwick, a manager at Maundy Relief, admitted they are ‘strained and stretched’, with an estimated increase in users of around 30 per cent over the last 12 months.

She said: “It is a huge pressure - the food banks keep running low, which never used to happen.

“Those ‘just about managing’ is new, we’re now seeing a lot of people who can’t make ends meet, especially with changes to Working Tax Credits putting extra strain on families.

“We aim never to turn people away, but it may be a case of waiting. We see people whose lives have fallen apart and while it is a privilege to help them, it does get to us.”

The charity, which gave out 1,690 food parcels in 2017 - the equivalent of five every day - has seen an increase in users who are suffering from severe mental health problems and are struggling financially after cuts to benefits. They are constantly on the look-out for new volunteers, counsellors and funding.

Lucy believes that small charities like Maundy Relief are fulfilling a role that, she says, should be performed by the state.

She added: “The thresholds for a lot of services have changed - people who used to qualify for these services now don’t.

“We used to make a lot of referrals but now we’re getting them - as a small charity, we’re asked to pick up the slack.”

Founded in 1998 by Sister Dorothy McGregor, the Rev. Len Singleton and Alan Freeman, Maundy Relief is known for its work with the homeless, but is also a lifeline for working families who may be struggling financially.

With more people reliant on small charities, the competition between them for funding is increasing. Lucy said these funding sources are finite and feels things are getting worse for already-pressured charities.

She said: “I think people who have been here a long time notice the changes and increase in need.”