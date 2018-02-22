Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The McDonald’s restaurant in Rising Bridge is set to close for four weeks for a refurbishment.

The diner, on Blackburn Road, is set to receive a major digital makeover following significant investment from local franchisee David Duncan.

The restaurant is due to close for refurbishment on April 5, and will re-open for business again on May 3.

The changes will allow customers to use self-order kiosks, which have already been introduced at many other outlets including at the Viaduct in Accrington which was refurbished last September, and also include outdoor seating.

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “With innovations led by improving the customer experience, these major digital changes aim to benefit everyone.

“To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers will have the option to use one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks. These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices. The future changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible. The restaurant will also boast a large outdoor seating area.”

Franchisee David Duncan, who owns and operates six restaurants in Blackburn and Lancashire including the one on Blackburn Road, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible - whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food. When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”