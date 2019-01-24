Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Paul Breaks was inspired to sign up to his first ever charity marathon, he couldn’t have picked a harder start.

The Accrington businessman wasn’t content with the usual Manchester or London challenges, and instead decided to plunge headfirst into the deep end.

Paul, 60, will aim to complete the ‘ridiculous’ Marathon Des Sables - a feat widely regarded as the “toughest foot race on earth”.

The ultra-marathon is a multi-stage adventure in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments – the Sahara desert.

In just six days the Accrington Stanley fan will aim to cover 156 miles across white-hot salt plains and battling sand storms and 50 degree-plus temperatures, all while carrying his own food and equipment.

Dad-of-two Paul, who lives on Peel Park Close, has set a fundraising target of £50,000 for Accrington charity Ynot Aspire which provides a range of prevention and early interventions around young people’s mental health.

The former Peel Park School pupil said: “I thought about doing a marathon and then I said why not do something a bit tougher and more challenging, even though I’ve never done a marathon.

“I’ve always known about this race and thought it was ridiculous.

“I’ve spoken to people who have done it. An ex-Army officer said if you can get to day four and aren’t feeling too bad then you’ve got a chance.

“There are people who run it and they are phenomenal. They are machines. Most people walk it.”

Paul, who is director of Breaks Wealth Management Ltd in Bury, also hopes to inspire other competitors from Hyndburn to compete in the contest.

He said: “I’m an Accy lad and wanted to raise money for an Accy charity. But I’d like this to be the start.

“I will sponsor a runner every year, as to enter is not cheap, provided they pledge to raise money for Ynot Aspire. I hope that one day Accrington has had more people compete than any other place in the world.”

Sharon Burch, chief officer at Ynot Aspire, said they are ‘absolutely thrilled’ that Paul has chosen their charity and they ‘can’t thank him enough’.

The Marathon Des Sables will start on April 5 and to sponsor Paul visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/paulbreaks1.

Charity aims to have a ball

A young people’s charity will hold their inaugural fundraising ball to help support important projects and initiatives.

Ynot Aspire have organised the black tie event at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors.

It will include a three-course meal, a raffle featuring a £500 jewellery voucher, and an auction with lots including dinner with David Lloyd and a behind the scenes Coronation Street tour with Ken Barlow actor William Roache.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live music and a disco with all funds going towards the Accrington charity.

Sharon Burch, chief officer at Ynot Aspire, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to dress up to the nines and enjoy an exciting evening of fun and entertainment.”

Over the last 12 months Ynot Aspire have received 72 referrals to work with young people who are homeless or at imminent risk.

The charity offers a one-to-one mentoring service run by volunteers and support for a whole range of issues faced by local young people.

To book a place at the charity ball on Saturday, March 2, visit ynotaspire.org.uk/inaugural-fundraising-ball.