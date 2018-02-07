Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of Megan Lee, who died after suffering an apparent allergic reaction to a takeaway meal, will tackle a 15,000ft skydive in her memory.

Adam Lee is aiming to raise hundreds of pounds in cash and awareness for the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

St Christopher’s High School pupil Megan died in hospital on New Year’s Day 2017 after being admitted two days earlier.

Adam, from Oswaldtwistle, said his family have been ‘overwhelmed by people’s generosity’ since Megan’s death and feels it’s their turn to challenge themselves and keep driving the fundraising.

An online fundraising page has been set up for Adam’s tandem skydive and has raised around £900 so far. He told the Observer: “Last year there was a lot of fundraising and the majority of it was driven by the local community, which is overwhelming.

“I’m overwhelmed by people’s generosity. It’s a tough month for people after Christmas and it’s just the kindness and thoughts from people that’s very much well received and appreciated. A skydive is something I’ve always wanted to do. I mentioned it a few years ago to my wife Gemma and her reaction was ‘you’re crazy, why would you want to do that?’ It was my wife who organised it and booked it for me. It was a bit of a surprise.

“What better way to do it than to tie it in with the fundraising for the Anaphylaxis Campaign?”

The skydive is scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 11, at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster.

Adam said he is ‘taking inspiration from Megan’ and wants to show their eight-year-old son Owen that it’s ‘okay to face your fears’.

He said: “Megan is an inspiration to us. She lived her life with qualities that are quite rare in modern day society.

“To fill our fellow human beings with love, respect and positivity and, of course, to share your smile.

“Megan would offer her help to anyone in need and do it all with her most infectious smile.

“It’s important for us as parents to show our son Owen that it’s okay to face your fears and life is precious. If you’ve got ambitions and challenges that you want to face then go for it.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/megan-lee01 .