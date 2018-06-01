Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of Oswaldtwistle teenager Megan Lee, who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal, are supporting a county-wide effort to educate children about the potential dangers.

A new film, which will be sent to schools, shows what life is like for those with potentially life-threatening food allergies.

The film - A Day in the Life of Chloe - was developed by Lancashire County Council and shows what children can do to protect people with serious allergies and how to help if someone has a bad reaction.

It follows concerns that a lack of understanding can lead to bullying, and even that some young people with food allergies may be taking risks by eating things they know they shouldn’t to avoid revealing the condition.

A launch event was held at the Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre to promote the lesson pack and film to schools.

County councillor Shaun Turner said: “Many schools will have more than one student who lives with a serious allergy.

“It’s important that people with allergies don’t feel embarrassed by their allergy, and that students know what to do to make it as safe as possible.

“We want to reach as many people as possible with the interesting and engaging resources we are launching today, and I’d encourage schools to use them.”

A Day in the Life of Chloe features a real teenage girl who has a life-threatening airborne strawberry allergy.

Chloe recounts some of her experiences, including online bullying, and discusses how she and other people with allergies would like to be treated.

Chloe Fitzpatrick, a Burnley College student who was diagnosed with the allergy when she was two, produced a play performed last year with sisters Lucy, Sophie, and friend Sophie Guest, which formed the basis for the film.

The initiative is also being backed by the national Anaphylaxis Campaign.

Speakers at the launch included Megan’s parents Gemma and Adam Lee, Lynne Regent, CEO of the Anaphylaxis Campaign, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council director of public health and wellbeing, and Rachel Wilcock, food safety officer for Lancashire Trading Standards.

Megan died in January 2017 after suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.