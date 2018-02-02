Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School pupils and staff are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Oswaldtwistle Moor End primary school, on White Ash Lane, was visited by inspectors for the first time since it was judged to be ‘good’ back in April 2013.

Inspector Neil Dixon praised school leaders for maintaining the ‘good quality of education in the school’ since the last inspection and for ensuring that the ‘school continues to move forward strongly’.

Headteacher Andy Martin said they are ‘delighted with the positive report which we feel is a very accurate reflection of all the good things that happen at our school on a daily basis’.

He said: “I am especially pleased that it recognises the hard work of the whole staff, the governors and the support of our parents to provide the best start for our amazing children.

“It really grasps the ethos of the school, which is to provide a happy and safe environment for every child; to not only develop their academic skills but to develop them as responsible members of our wider community.

“The inspector stressed the strong moral purpose of the school during the day.

“We have developed a curriculum that meets the needs of every child and also understands what is relevant to them and where they come from.

“Finally despite all of the strengths identified, I am also pleased they recognise we do not stand still and are continually striving to improve further.”

Ofsted said their latest inspection focused on pupils’ progress in reading, writing and maths, and achievement of ‘disadvantaged pupils’.

In his report, Mr Dixon said: “Leaders, staff and governors share a clear ambition for the school to make a positive difference in the lives of all its pupils, and particularly to provide high-quality support for potentially vulnerable pupils and their families.

“Staff are proud to work at Moor End and speak very highly of the sense of teamwork and togetherness across the school.

“Parents are overwhelmingly supportive, and virtually all would recommend the school to other parents.

“Pupils are friendly, well mannered and provide a warm welcome to visitors to the school.

“The breadth and quality of the curriculum is a notable strength of the school.

“There is, however, no sense of complacency.”