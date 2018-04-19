Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 homes across Hyndburn were left without water for 12 hours after a pumping station fault.

United Utilities was alerted by residents in Accrington and Oswaldtwistle at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 18.

A team of inspectors found a technical fault on the network at Willows Lane pumping station.

‘Water on Wheels’ tankers were deployed to the area to pump water directly into the mains.

United Utilities posted on their website at 6.43am on Thursday, April 19, that the technical fault had been repaired, but that it may take up to two hours for water pressure to return to normal levels.

A spokesperson said: “We received over 100 calls into our contact centre, of customers stating they had no water, from areas within the postcodes [BB1 and BB5].

“Not all homes will have been without water and we used alternative supply options to get water flowing in the area, while our engineers fixed an issue at a local pumping station. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”