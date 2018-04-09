Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents and dog walkers have been put on alert by police after more than 20 used class A drugs needles were found near a residential estate in Accrington.

Hyndburn Police said they recovered around 24 needles from a wooded area close to Lonsdale Street on Saturday, April 7.

Officers have warned parents that many of the needles were ‘uncapped’ and could ‘cause a danger to children in particular playing in the area and dog walkers’.

A Central and Springhill Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “Today, approximately two dozen needles have been removed from a wooded area close to a residential estate on Lonsdale Street, Accrington.

“Many of the needles were uncapped and clearly this could cause a danger to children in particular playing in the area and dog walkers etc.

“Yes it is a criminal offence to use class A drugs, but please could we at least request users to do the decent thing and dispose of them appropriately?

“We will endeavour to help drug users with there problems but there is no excuse leaving such items that could impact on the welfare of other people.”