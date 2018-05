Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorbike has been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to an alleyway at the back of Lonsdale Street in Accrington at 4pm on Monday, May 7.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “

When they arrived they found the incident involved a motorcycle. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the police were in attendance at the incident.” Call 101.